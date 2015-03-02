LONDON, March 2 British American Tobacco
, the world's second-largest cigarette maker, said on
Monday it had launched a competitive tender process to appoint
new external auditors, after using PricewaterhouseCoopers since
1998.
BAT said having completed the audit of the firm's 2014
financial statements, PWC will not seek re-appointment for the
2015 results.
The three remaining large auditors - Deloitte, Ernst & Young
and KPMG - have been invited to take part in the tender process.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)