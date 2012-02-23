* Announces share buyback of 1.25 billion pounds
* Annual EPS 194.6 pence vs company consensus 194.3p
* Confident of growth in the years ahead
* Cigarette volumes down overall 0.4 percent in 2011
LONDON, Feb 23 British American Tobacco
, the world's second-biggest cigarette maker, increased
its share buyback to 1.25 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) on
Thursday after it raised prices and saw strong growth in
emerging markets to help boost its annual earnings.
The London-based maker of Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike and
Pall Mall cigarettes completed a share buyback of 750 million
pounds in 2011 and is increasing the amount for 2012 as it is
confident of growth ahead for its shareholders.
The group is seeing smoking levels decline in Western Europe
and North America, but is offsetting this by increasing its
prices and making gains from strong growth in developing markets
such as Russia, Romania and Pakistan.
"The economic climate around the world is far from settled
but we remain confident that our strategy should continue to
generate growth for our shareholders in the years ahead," said
Chairman Richard Burrows in a results statement.
The group, which made 705 billion cigarette last year,
posted a rise of 11 percent in 2011 adjusted diluted earnings
per share to 194.6 pence narrowly ahead of a company compiled
consensus of 194.3p and a ThomsonReuters forecast of 193.9p.
The full-year dividend, which is set at 65 percent of
earnings, also rose 11 percent to 126.5p a share.