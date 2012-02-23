* Annual EPS 194.6 pence, vs company consensus 194.3p
* Confident of growth in the years ahead
* Cigarette volumes down overall 0.4 percent in 2011
* Shares down 1.4 percent
By David Jones
LONDON, Feb 23 British American Tobacco
, the world's second-biggest cigarette maker, increased
its share buyback to 1.25 billion pounds ($2.0 billion) after it
raised prices and saw strong growth in emerging markets to help
boost full-year earnings.
The London-based maker of Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike and
Pall Mall cigarettes bought back 750 million pounds of shares in
2011 and has raised its 2012 programme, confident it has growth
ahead and firepower for acquisitions.
BAT, which made 705 billion cigarette last year, has seen
smoking decline in Western Europe and North America and offset
that with higher prices and by making gains from growth in
developing markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Romania and Russia.
"The economic climate around the world is far from settled
but we remain confident that our strategy should continue to
generate growth for our shareholders in the years ahead,"
chairman Richard Burrows said on Thursday.
BAT, the most globally spread of the big tobacco groups, has
not been immune from tough economies, excise tax rises and
higher unemployment which have pushed smokers to give up or
switch to cheaper -- and sometimes illicit -- cigarettes.
Higher prices meant that while underlying global volumes
fell 0.4 percent last year, revenue rose 3 percent to 14.4
billion pounds. Marlboro-maker Philip Morris, the world's
largest cigarette group, saw its underlying 2011 volumes rise
0.5 percent.
BAT Chief Executive Nicandro Durante said he expected
industry volumes ex-China to be down 1-2 percent this year after
a decline of 2 percent in 2011, while BAT would continue to
outperform as it gained share in a number of markets.
"We face a very difficult economy with disposable income not
up and unemployment high," he added.
Durante said the group was flexible enough to conduct
bolt-on acquisitions but he said it was difficult to see big
deals happening with the world's four largest listed cigarette
groups controlling 80 percent of the global market outside
China.
BAT said it gained from its good spread of businesses with
60 percent of profit and 75 percent of volume coming from
emerging markets. In mature Western Europe, where it cut costs
as well as raising prices, profit rose 10 percent.
The higher buyback and slightly better than expected 2011
earnings prompted analysts to upgrade forecasts, with Rae Maile
at JP Morgan increasing his 2012 earnings estimate 0.5 percent
to 213.85 pence per share and put 2013 up 1.5 percent. "The
company continues to offer shareholders a compelling mix of
earnings growth, dividend growth and modest valuation," he said.
BAT shares, up 9 percent over the past month, were down 1.4
percent at 3,088 pence by 1300 GMT in a 0.2 percent higher
London blue-chip stock market.
The group posted a rise of 11 percent in 2011 adjusted
diluted earnings per share to 194.6 pence, compared with a
Thomson Reuters poll forecast for 193.9 pence and a BAT-compiled
consensus of 194.3 pence.
The full-year dividend, set at 65 percent of earnings, also
rose 11 percent to 126.5 pence.
Rival and world No. 4 Imperial Tobacco said
fourth-quarter volumes fell 7 percent and price rises did not
prevent its sales dipping 1 percent as it was hit by a tough
Spanish market, Syrian sanctions and destocking in Ukraine and
the United States.