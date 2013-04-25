LONDON, April 25 British American Tobacco
said it was confident it would grow earnings this year
after it reported a 1 percent rise in volumes of its premium
brands like Kent and Lucky Strike in the first three months of
2013.
The world's second biggest cigarette maker said on Thursday
that revenue grew by 5 percent, measured in constant rates of
exchange, in the first quarter.
The company, which also makes Dunhill Fine Cut and Pall
Mall, said total tobacco volumes fell by 3.4 percent, with
cigarette volumes from subsidiaries decreasing by 3.7 percent to
160 billion.
Chief executive Nicandro Durante said it was a good
performance against a backdrop of fragile economic conditions
persisting in many parts of the world.
"It is a good start and I remain confident of another year
of earnings growth in line with our long term strategic goals,"
he said on Thursday.