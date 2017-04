Reuters Market Eye - Consumer discretionary shares top gainers among BSE large-cap stocks.

Traders say consumer good companies are seen as safer bets given the expected rise in disposable incomes.

Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS) is up 6.5 percent, while Bata India (BATA.NS) rises 5.3 percent.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS) surges 4.4 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)