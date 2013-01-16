DUBAI Jan 16 The telecom regulator of Britain's
Channel Islands will decide whether to approve Bahrain
Telecommunications Co's (Batelco) acquisition of Cable
& Wireless Communications' assets by the end of
February, it said on Wednesday.
Batelco in December agreed to buy CWC's Monaco and Islands
division in a deal worth up to $1 billion, which both companies'
shareholders formally approved earlier this month.
CWC's Jersey and Guernsey units operate under the brand name
Sure and their licences contain "change of control" provisions
that are now being scrutinised by The Channel Islands
Competition and Regulatory Authorities (CICRA).
These clauses require the licensee to notify the regulator
of a change of ownership, which can then approve or reject the
deal, with a further option to make approval subject to new
licence conditions.
Ahead of that decision, CICRA has launched a consultation
seeking public input "into the principles we should be applying
for those of change of control decisions," chief executive
Andrew Riseley told Reuters.
"This is very important infrastructure for the Channel
Islands and so the issue is a matter of considerable public
interest," he said.
The public consultation will close on Jan. 24, by when CICRA
expects to have received official notification from Batelco and
CWC of their proposed deal.
The regulator will then give its provisional verdict by
mid-February, Riseley said, before allowing another brief period
for public comment. A final decision is due by the end of
February.
In the consultation document, the regulator says it should
ensure Batelco has operational and technical expertise as well
as sufficient financial backing.
"If we were to have concerns about any of those issues, one
way of addressing them would be to say 'we approve it, but we
require the following new licence conditions'," said Riseley.
"We haven't received the notification yet, so in no way is
that a prediction licence conditions would be imposed. It's just
the way this process works."