DUBAI Feb 22 Bahrain Telecommunications
Co's (Batelco) sale of its stake in Indian affiliate S
Tel will help it achieve double-digit profit growth in 2012, the
former monopoly said on Wednesday.
On Feb. 8, Batelco announced it would it sell its 43-percent
holding in S Tel for $175 million to its Indian partner, the
first exit by a foreign operator since an Indian court cancelled
122 telecoms licences last month amid a corruption probe.
Batelco will receive the same price it paid to acquire the S
Tel stake in 2009, with the sale expected to be completed in the
fourth quarter.
Batelco said this would help offset falling revenue -- it
forecast "low single digit decline" in 2012 -- due to intense
competition in Bahrain from rival operators Viva, a unit of
Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Kuwait's Zain.
Batelco's domestic profit was 67.8 million dinars ($180
million) last year, down 21 percent from 2010, while profit at
its Jordan unit Umniah rose 15 percent to 13.6 million dinars
over the same period.
Its other affiliates, which include Internet providers in
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and S Tel, swung to a combined profit of
2.4 million dinars in 2011. This compares to a loss of 7.2
million dinars a year earlier.
