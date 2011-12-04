(Adds details, background)
By Dinesh Nair and Matt Smith
DUBAI, Dec 4 - Bahrain Telecommunications
(Batelco) is eyeing a sale and lease back deal for its tower
assets in Bahrain and Jordan, a banking source familiar with the
matter said, in a move that would raise funds for potential
acquisitions.
Batelco, which secured investment-grade ratings last month,
has hired Citigroup to help with the sale process, the
banking source said speaking on condition of anonymity. The deal
may generate between $200 million to $300 million for the
carrier, he added.
A formal bidding process is on and Batelco has received
expressions of interest from a few bidders, the source said.
A Batelco executive said on Sunday the firm was looking at
options to monetise the tower operations in the two countries.
"We are exploring all options to unlock value for our
business and the towers is one of those options, but we have not
made a decision on whether to lease them back or keep them - we
are still going through the deliberations," said Peter
Kaliaropoulos, Batelco chief executive of strategic assignments.
"We have no debt, so extra funds we derive -- should we
proceed with monetising the towers -- will go towards future
acquisitions because it reduces the cost of funding for us."
Batelco has been keen for acquisitions to shore up growth
after losing its monopoly in the Gulf Arab island kingdom in
2003. Last year, it had a 37-percent share of Bahrain's mobile
subscribers and fierce domestic competition from units of
Kuwait's Zain and Saudi Telecom Co is
pushing the operator to look abroad.
In September, a joint consortium led by Kingdom Holding
and Batelco scrapped a $950 million offer for a
25-percent stake in Zain Saudi.
Batelco also has interests in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, India,
Yemen and Saudi Arabia, with these providing about a third of
revenue in the first nine months of 2011.
Debt-free Batelco had a cash and bank balance of $230
million as of Sept. 30 and may issue bonds to raise financing
for acquisitions after securing ratings from Fitch and Standard
& Poor's, analysts say.
In a sale and lease back arrangement one party sells a
property to a buyer who immediately leases the property back to
the seller. This allows the original owner to make full use of
the asset but have no capital tied up in the asset.
Saudi rivals Mobily and Saudi Telecom
plan to close a tower-sharing deal by year-end to help the two
carriers cut network maintenance costs in Saudi Arabia, in a
first for the Gulf Arab region. [ID:ID:nLDE75P095]
