BRIEF-Investcorp Bank signs definitive agreement to sell PRO Unlimited to Harvest Partners
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazil's LLX Logística SA , the Brazilian port operator formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, received a 900 million real ($413 million) loan from Banco Santander SA, and Banco Bradesco SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
The 18-month loan was approved after the company completed the sale of 1.3 billion reais of new LLX stock to Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners. The transaction transferred control of the company from Batista to EIG.
At the same time, Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 non-state bank, agreed to extend the term of 813 million reais of credit to LLX for three years.
($1 = 2.18 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct