SAO PAULO Nov 27 MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA
, a mining company controlled by embattled tycoon Eike
Batista, plans to take charges of up to 913 million reais ($397
million) to write down the value of assets and good will in two
projects, according to a filing on Wednesday.
The charges, recognized in a revised business plan, are for
the Serra Azul and Bom Sucesso iron ore mining projects in Minas
Gerais state.
MMX sold control of a key iron port to Dutch energy company
Trafigura Beheer BV and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund
Mubadala Development Co for nearly $1 billion in October.
Brazilian judges have accepted bankruptcy protection
requests from two of Batista's companies, OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA and shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
, but not for two of OGX's foreign subsidiaries.
