DUBAI Jan 20 Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista is
transferring stakes in four more companies to Abu Dhabi's
state-owned investment fund Mubadala Development as
he continues to unwind his business empire.
Once Brazil's richest man, Batista has been hard hit by the
crash in the country's decade-long commodities boom which led to
the collapse of his EBX mining, energy, shipbuilding, port
operation and transportation group.
The transfers are part of an agreement between Batista and
the Gulf investment fund.
Documents posted on the websites of the four companies show
Mubadala will take a 28.79 percent stake in shipbuilder OSX
Brasil through its affiliate, and a 21.04 percent
stake in mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos.
It will also take a 26.45 percent stake in coal firm CCX
Carvão da Colômbia and an 11.47 percent holding in the oil firm
formerly known as OGX Brasil.
Mubadala bought a 5.63 percent stake in EBX in 2012, before
EBX collapsed. Under the terms of the deal, Batista was required
to give Mubadala part of his holdings and more collateral if the
investment didn't return at least 5 percent a year.
The transaction between Mubadala and EBX was ultimately
structured as a $2 billion loan.
In a statement, Mubadala said the restructuring of its 2012
investment was ongoing.
The latest asset transfers follow other agreements to shift
stakes to Mubadala, including in 2014 a 10.44 percent stake in
port operator Prumo Logistica.
