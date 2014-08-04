BRIEF-Engaged Capital reports 16.9 pct stake in Rent-A-Center
* Engaged capital flagship master fund, lp - on april 20, withdrew nomination of carol mcfate for election as director at annual meeting - sec filing
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista will transfer 17.1 million shares, or 10.5 percent, of his iron ore mining company MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA to Abu Dhabi government investment fund Mubadala Development Corp, MMX said in a statement on Monday.
The transaction between Batista and Mubadala will cut his stake to 46 percent of the Rio de Janeiro-based company. That will end his full control of the company but he will remain the largest shareholder.
The transaction should be completed by the end of September, the statement said. Batista has debts with Mubadala related to deals he made before the collapse and break up of his giant EBX industrial group that includes MMX. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Alberto Alerigi and Guillermo Parra Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, April 20 European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday he hoped a deal between international lenders and Greece that would allow new loan disbursements would materialise by the end of May.