Feb 8 Creditors led by Pacific Investment
Management Co and other bond investors agreed late on Friday to
provide $215 million of financing to Óleo e Gás Participacoes
SA, the oil producer of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, in a move
that will strip from him control of the bankrupt company.
The so-called debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing will
consist of a two-portion bond sale that will be entirely
subscribed by the creditors, Óleo e Gás said in a
securities filing. Initially, the company will issue $125
million worth of notes, with the remaining $90 million in notes
being issued afterwards.
Terms of the arrangement, such as maturities and the cost of
borrowing for the notes, were not disclosed in the filing. The
media office of Pimco, as the Newport Beach, California-based
Pacific Investment Management is known, and the Rio de
Janeiro-based Óleo e Gás, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gás
Participacoes SA, did not respond to requests for comment.
The financing accord between Óleo e Gás and its creditors
was a necessary step to carry out a debt-for-equity swap that
will relieve Batista of control. The swap will give creditors
about 90 percent of the company, with Batista keeping about 10
percent of Óleo e Gás, as Reuters reported in December.
The delay in the conclusion of the DIP financing drove bonds
of the company maturing in 2018 and 2022 down to nearly 4 cents
last week, a record low. Óleo e Gás had initially set Jan 24 as
a deadline for the presentation of a restructuring plan to exit
bankruptcy.
One source told Reuters early on Saturday that Oleo e Gas is
likely to file the plan in a Rio de Janeiro court as early as
next week.
OGX filed for the largest ever bankruptcy in Latin America
on Oct. 30 after its first oil wells produced disappointing
results and investors lost confidence in the company's ability
to keep up with its debt payments.
According to the filing, proceeds from the DIP financing
will be used to repay a $50 million bridge loan extended to the
company late last year, and for general corporate purposes.
Currently, Óleo e Gás is struggling to pay for the costs of
developing its most promising fields while it restructures
operations to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
The Brazilian company was expected to submit a debt
restructuring plan this month after having delayed the plan in
January.
Óleo e Gás owes about $5.1 billion to investors such as
Pimco, suppliers including Schlumberger NV, and to its
sister company, Batista's shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA,
which is also in bankruptcy.