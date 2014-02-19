RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 19 Brazil's Oleo e Gas Participações SA has won court approval to add its Austrian subsidiaries, used to sell bonds for the company, to its bankruptcy petition, a lawyer for the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Marcio Costa, a lawyer for Sergio Bermudes Advogados which represents Oleo e Gas, said the decision is a final ruling on a petition made by the company, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, after its efforts to get the Austrian companies included in the process were denied.

Oleo e Gas, a Rio de Janeiro oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, filed for protection from creditors in Latin America's largest-ever bankruptcy filing on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing By Franklin Paul)