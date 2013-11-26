RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 26 OSX Brazil SA, the
shipbuilding company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista, said on Tuesday that its board of directors elected
Euchério Lerner Rodrigues chief executive officer, a move that
comes a day after a judge approved the company's
bankruptcy-protection plan.
OSX, which operates a shipyard under construction at the
Port of Açu north of Rio de Janeiro, has 180 days to present the
court with a plan to restructure the company and reorganize some
or all of its 5.34 billion reais ($2.33 billion) of debt.
Rio de Janeiro-based OSX filed for bankruptcy protection
shortly after OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA,
the flagship oil company of Batista's EBX industrial group,
sought protection from creditors seeking to collect 11.2 billion
reais of debt. The OGX bankruptcy petition is the largest in
Latin America.
OSX receives nearly all of its current revenue and most of
its expected future revenue from OGX, whose shares have fallen
more than 90 percent in the last year after its first offshore
oil fields produced far less than expected.
OSX on Monday said it lost 1.84 billion reais in the third
quarter compared with a 6.92 million reais profit in the same
quarter a year earlier.
OSX also named Claudio Zuicker chief financial officer and
head of investor relations.
Rodrigues has a doctorate in financial administration and
was a managing partner at Metrika Consultoria e Pesquisa Ltda in
Rio de Janeiro. The former operations director of the old Rio de
Janeiro stock exchange he was also derivatives market
superintendent for Brazil's securities regulator, the CVM.
Zuicker is an economist.
Judge Gilberto Clovis Farias Matos of the Rio de
Janeiro-State Justice Tribunal approved the OSX
bankruptcy-protection petition on Monday.
According to a statement from the court, OSX covers "a
market niche with heavy investments from international
creditors, hundreds of jobs, suppliers and service providers
that carry out an important function in the economy," criteria
that helped OSX's petition to meet the terms of the country's
bankruptcy legislation.
The case is before the 4th Corporate Division of the Rio de
Janeiro State Justice Tribunal in Rio de Janeiro, case number
0392571-55.2013.8.19.0001.
($1 = 2.2941 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)