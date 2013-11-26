SAO PAULO Nov 26 OSX Brasil SA, the
financially strapped shipbuilder controlled by Brazilian tycoon
Eike Batista, posted a third-quarter loss of 1.84 billion reais
($801 million).
The results came in late on Monday, after a Rio de Janeiro
court accepted a bankruptcy protection request from OSX, giving
it and two of its three nontraded subsidiaries, OSX Construção
Naval Ltda and OSX Serviços Operacionais Ltda, 180 days to
prepare a restructuring plan.
In the third quarter of 2012, OSX earned 6.92 million reais.
It has been dragged down along with Batista's flagship oil
company, OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, which
with 11.2 billion reais in debt sought court protection from
creditors in Latin America's largest bankruptcy case.
OGX, which failed to achieve lofty oil production goals to
generate revenue, was OSX's only big customer.
OSX's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization were a negative 1.839 billion reais, compared with
a positive 13.1 million a year earlier.
($1 = 2.296 reais)
