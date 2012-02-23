NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenya's British American
Tobacco on Thursday posted a 65 percent rise in full
year pretax profit to 4.48 billion shillings ($54.11 million)
after revenues rose by close to a half, and a weaker shilling
helped exports.
The cigarette manufacturer said in a statement that total
revenues rose to 20.14 billion shillings in 2011 from 13.54
billion, while earnings per share jumped to 30.98 shillings from
17.67 shillings.
BAT said it would pay a final dividend of 27 shillings,
bringing the total dividend for the year to 30.50 shillings
compared with 17.50 in the previous year.
"The exchange rate benefit on export revenues also
contributed to revenue growth. Total domestic and export volumes
grew over the previous year driven by higher contract
manufacture volumes as well as good performance in the Kenya
domestic markets," BAT Kenya said.
($1 = 82.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)