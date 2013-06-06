June 6 BATM Advanced Communications Ltd said it expects revenue and profit in the first half of 2013 to be materially below its expectations, as the telecom hardware maker had to postpone deliveries due to a delay in supply from third parties.

The company also said that it stopped supplying certain major customers in its medical division last month, in line with its policy to ship products only once payment has been made, resulting in lower-than-expected revenue in the unit.

The medical division makes laboratory diagnostic and sterilization equipment and accounted for nearly half of its sales in 2012.

However, BATM, which also manufactures voice and data networking and connectivity hardware, added that it expects full-year results to be higher than the year earlier, as June trading started well and the second half is expected to be in line with its expectations.