NEW YORK, July 17 BATS Global Markets, the No. 3
U.S. equities exchange, said on Tuesday it appointed Paul
Atkins, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange commissioner, to
the role of non-executive chairman.
BATS' had been looking to fill the roll since late
March, when the company's board decided to split the roles of
chief executive and chairman, both held at the time by
co-founder Joe Ratterman, citing better corporate governance.
The decision came on the heels of BATS' attempted initial
public offering, in which a series of glitches on its own
exchange caused the company to take the extremely rare step of
withdrawing the offering.
Atkins is well known in the financial industry as an expert
on market structure issues, and is chief executive of
Washington-based consultancy Patomak Global Partners. He was a
SEC commissioner from 2002-2008, and previously worked for the
regulator in the early 1990s.
"Paul is a very pro free markets guy," said Chris Nagy, who
heads KOR Trading LLC. "I think he will be a great fit for
BATS."
The exchange operator has a month-to-date U.S. equities
market share of 12.28 percent. In Europe, the company's CHI-X
equity market has a market share of just under 25 percent so far
in July.
BATS said in February that it was part of an ongoing
industrywide inquiry by the SEC into order types and related
matters.