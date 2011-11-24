* Bats to focus on merger with Chi-X Europe
* Deutsche Boerse, NYSE Euronext face further scrutiny
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Nov 24 U.S. exchange Bats Global
Markets has secured British backing for its $300 million
purchase of rival Chi-X Europe to create the region's top
trading venue.
Bats said on Thursday Britain's Competition Commission had
approved the merger, leaving the partners free to ink the
friendly deal and combine the European arm of Bats and Chi-X
Europe before the end of the year.
The regulatory clearance is a boost for Bats, which has seen
its Bats Europe arm grow steadily since launch three years ago
but fall short of the stellar performance by Chi-X Europe.
The merger of Chi-X Europe, the top pan-European market with
20.1 percent, and Bats Europe, which has 4.8 percent, would
create the largest share-trading venue in Europe, narrowly
beating the London Stock Exchange.
LSE, comprising the British and Italian exchanges and LSE's
alternative system Turquoise, has 24.1 percent of European
business, compared with a combined Bats and Chi-X market share
of 24.9 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Bats's position on top spot is threatened, however, by the
planned merger of German exchange Deutsche Boerse and
NYSE Euronext, a deal pending approval from the European
Commission's anti-trust lawyers in Brussels.
The combination of Deutsche Boerse, which has a 13.7 percent
of European trading, and NYSE Euronext's 15.4 percent would give
the merged group 29.1 percent, larger than both Bats/Chi-X and
LSE.
The $9 billion transatlantic exchange deal faces stern
opposition amid concern among regulators and clients over the
possibility of virtual monopolies in listed derivatives trading
and clearing.
The EC on Wednesday asked rivals and customers of Deutsche
Boerse and NYSE Euronext whether concessions offered by the
exchanges in the hope of winning regulatory approval would be
sufficient to ensure competition.
The exchange operators last week proposed to sell parts of
their single-stock equity derivatives businesses in key markets,
and give rivals access to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex derivatives
clearing house.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)