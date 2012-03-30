LONDON, March 30 BATS Chi-X Europe, the European arm of BATS Global Markets, is to part company with Graham Dick, one of the founders of Chi-X, just four months after BATS bought Europe's largest share trading venue.

Dick, who was the head of business development at Chi-X Europe from its formation in early 2007 to its sale to BATS late last year, is set to leave BATS Chi-X Europe in the coming weeks, three sources close to the firm told Reuters.

Dick was one of only two Chi-X Europe senior management to get a role with BATS Chi-X Europe after the exchanges merged in December, at which time he was named the firm's head of index and derivative products.

His departure will make Jerry Avenell, the former business development manager at Chi-X Europe, the last senior Chi-X Europe with the merged firm, where he is the co-head of sales.

He is leaving against the wishes of management, according to one company source, and his departure is badly timed as the firm forges ahead with the merger of BATS Europe and Chi-X Europe and prepares to move Chi-X on to its own technology, on April 30.

BATS Global Market made the headlines last week when a series of glitches hit the market debut of BATS on its own exchange on Friday last week, causing the company to take the extremely rare step of withdrawing its initial public offering of shares.

The sources said Dick's departure from BATS Chi-X Europe was unrelated to last week's problems at the parent company however, and did not comment on what he plans to do after leaving BATS Chi-X Europe.

A spokeswoman for BATS Chi-X Europe declined to comment, while Dick did not respond to requests for comment.

BATS Chi-X Europe is the largest pan-European stock exchange, handling a quarter of all shares traded in the region, Thomson Reuters data shows.