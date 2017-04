NEW YORK Jan 24 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the merger of exchange operators BATS Global Markets Inc and Direct Edge Holdings LLC, according to a notice on the regulator's website posted on Friday and dated Jan. 23.

The combination of the exchanges will create the No. 2 U.S. equities exchange, ahead of Nasdaq OMX Group by volume and just behind IntercontinentalExchange Group's NYSE Euronext unit.