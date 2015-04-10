NEW YORK, April 9 BATS Global Markets is proposing to close its doors to thinly traded stocks in an unusual move that aims to increase trading volume in the shares of perhaps 500 to 600 micro- and small-cap companies.

Chief Executive Chris Concannon said Thursday that BATS planned to file a letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission this month that would alter a requirement that stocks listed on the two so-called primary exchanges can be traded elsewhere.

The proposal, if adopted, would keep trading in the designated stocks on either the Nasdaq Stock Market or the New York Stock Exchange.

BATS estimated about 500 to 600 companies would be included in its "exclusive listing proposal" and that it would have minimal impact on market share of trading activity, spokesman Randy Williams said.

"It's low risk for us but potentially high reward for the market," Williams said.

The securities industry has bandied about ideas for increasing volume in thinly traded stocks for years, leading last year to a proposed "tick-size" pilot program that the SEC will soon decide on whether to implement, and in what form.

BATS said its proposal would not be disruptive to the market's structure and could be implemented with very little technical impact to the industry as a whole. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Ken Wills)