By John McCrank
Feb 6 Exchange operator BATS Global Markets said
on Thursday it would outsource part of the surveillance of its
four U.S. stock markets to the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, expanding the industry-funded watchdog's oversight to
nearly all equities markets.
FINRA has similar agreements with most other U.S. exchanges,
where it mines the exchange data to detect abusive market
practices, conducts investigations into those practices, and
prosecutes cases that warrant formal disciplinary action.
Adding BATS' data to the mix will allow FINRA to see 99
percent of the activity on U.S. stock exchanges.
"It's important because we are seeing that people are trying
to spread their activity across multiple markets to try to avoid
detection," said Tom Gira, head of market regulation at FINRA.
FINRA mines the data to detect market manipulation, such as
"spoofing" and "layering," where market participants use
algorithms to place buy or sell orders that are never executed,
in order to move prices through the false impression of demand.
Prior to Monday, FINRA had just an 80 percent view of the
market, but that rose to 90 percent with the addition of data
from Direct Edge, which recently closed its merger with BATS to
create the No. 2 U.S. stock market operator behind
IntercontinentalExchange Group's NYSE Euronext unit.
Data from the two legacy BATS exchanges is expected to be
included by early 2015.
BATS has traditionally done its own surveillance, making
referrals to the Chicago Board Options Exchange for
further investigation. CBOE had no comment on Thursday.
SRO STATUS
Exchanges began as member-owned trading platforms, but have
evolved over the years into for-profit businesses, competing
with their broker-dealer customers for much of the same order
flow, with around 40 percent of equities trades taking place on
private non-exchange venues.
As self-regulatory organizations (SROs), exchanges are
responsible for setting and enforcing rules that govern their
members' activities, as well as making sure they comply with
federal securities laws.
Critics in the financial services industry have argued that
exchanges should be stripped of their self-regulatory status,
because it creates conflicts of interest, and because much of
their self-regulatory function is outsourced.
"With more and more activity going to FINRA in the market
regulation space, it doesn't make sense for exchanges to
continue to be SROs," said TR Lazo, associate general counsel
for Wall Street trade group, the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIMFA).
"It would make sense to have, in this case, FINRA just be
the SRO, rather than have exchanges hire FINRA to do it and then
them retain the authority," said Lazo, a former general counsel
of NYSE Regulation.
Exchanges do monitor their own data in real-time, and make
recommendations to FINRA when they spot potential problems. They
also have regulatory duties when conducting initial public
offerings.
Late last month, FINRA was granted approval by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to begin monitoring stock
transactions on off-exchange trading venues, in a bid to
increase the transparency of the markets.