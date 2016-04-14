April 14 Exchange operator Bats Global Markets Inc raised $252.7 million in its initial public offering on Thursday, seeking to list its shares on its own Bats BZX Exchange as subsiding stock market volatility gradually opens the window for IPO hopefuls.

Bats priced 13.3 million shares at $19, the top of its previously indicated $17 to $19 range, a source who requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement said. Bats did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)