By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 21 The bat, a reservoir for
viruses like Ebola, SARS and Nipah, has for decades stumped
scientists trying to figure out how it is immune to many deadly
bugs but a recent study into its genes may finally shed some
light, scientists said on Friday.
Studying the DNA of two distant bat species, the scientists
discovered how genes dealing with the bats' immune system had
undergone the most rapid change.
This may explain why they are relatively free of disease and
live exceptionally long lives compared with other mammals of
similar size, such as the rat, said Professor Lin-Fa Wang, an
infectious disease expert at the Duke-NUS Graduate Medical
School in Singapore who led the multi-centre study.
"We are not saying bats never get sick or never get
infections. What we are saying is they handle infections a lot
better," Wang said in a telephone interview.
What was missing from both species of bats was a gene
segment known to trigger extreme, and potentially fatal, immune
reactions to infections, called the cytokine storm.
Cytokine storms end up killing not only offending viruses in
the body, but the host's own cells and tissues too.
"Viruses rarely kill the host. The killing comes from the
host's immune response. So it looks like what bats are doing is
depress the inflammation (cytokine storm). If we can learn that,
we can design drugs to minimise the inflammation damage and
control viral infection," Wang said.
The study, which saw the participation of researchers from
China, Denmark, Australia and the United States, was published
on Friday in the journal Science.
Compared with other mammals of similar size, bats live a
long time, with lifespans of between 20 and 40 years. Rats live
between 2 and 3 years, on average.
IMMUNE GENES LINKED TO FLIGHT
Interestingly, Wang and his colleagues found that the highly
evolved genes that give bats their superior immune system also
enable them to fly.
Out of more than 5,000 types of mammals on the planet, bats
are the only one capable of sustained flight and some species
can fly more than 1,000 km in a single night.
Such intense physical exertion is known to produce toxic
"free radicals" that cause tissue damage and it is these same
genes that give the bat the ability to repair itself, Wang said.
"What we found was the genes that evolved fastest were genes
involved in repairing DNA damage. That makes sense ... because
when you fly, metabolism goes up and it generates free radicals
that are toxic to cells," Wang said.
"Because bats fly, they (would have had) to evolve and adapt
... to get genes that can repair DNA damage."
Wang said we have much to learn from the bat, which has
evolved to avoid disease and live exceptionally long lives.
"Cancer, ageing and infectious disease, these are the three
major areas of concern for people," he said.
"We have studied rats for 150 years to understand how to do
better in these three areas. Now we have a system, the bat, that
has done very well in evolution. We can learn from the bat. With
modern techniques, we can design new drugs to slow down the
ageing process, treat cancer, fight infections."
