By Angela Moon
| NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana May 4 Even after an
embarrassing failure of the company's initial public offering on
its listing system in March, business at BATS Global Markets is
still going strong, a company executive said.
In March, a series of blunders hit the market debut of BATS
Global Markets Exchange Inc, causing its shares to
erroneously trade for less than a penny. The problems also
fouled a trade in shares of Apple Inc.
BATS later took the extremely rare step of withdrawing its
initial public offering of shares.
"Did it tarnish our reputation? Among the public, yes," said
Jeromee Johnson, vice president of market development who leads
BATS Options, the company's U.S. equity options exchange.
"But the embarrassment doesn't erase the years of good
technology and business with the trading community, our members
and clients," he said in an interview with Reuters at the
sidelines of the Options Industry Council conference in New
Orleans, Louisiana.
BATS locked in one of the best trading months in its
seven-year history in April, with its share of U.S. equities
trading rising to 11.5 percent, up from 10.6 percent a year
earlier. That was also an increase from 10.9 percent in March.
For BATS Options, its market share in April grew to 3.1
percent, up from 2.4 percent a year ago.
"If we were to go IPO again tomorrow, which we don't need
to, we won't get the same valuation, as the brand has been
damaged," Johnson said. "But it hasn't changed at all how we do
our day-to-day business."
BATS, an acronym for Better Alternative Trading System, is
the third-largest U.S. stock exchange behind the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq. It recently completed the cross-Atlantic
takeover of alternative trading venue Chi-X Europe.