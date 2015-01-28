Jan 28 Financial services provider KCG Holdings Inc said it will sell its foreign exchange trading platform, KCG Hotspot, to BATS Global Markets for $365 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to increase KCG's tangible book value by about $2 per share upon close.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2015, KCG said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)