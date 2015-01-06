By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 6 Exchange operator BATS Global
Markets on Tuesday called for changes to U.S. stock market
rules, including slashing exchange fees for the most actively
traded stocks, in the latest plea for regulatory reform from
within the industry.
The rules that govern exchanges were put in place a decade
ago by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and while
the markets function reasonably well, it may be time to make
some improvements, BATS' Chief Executive Joseph Ratterman said
in an open letter to the industry.
The letter was prompted in part by a proposal floated by
rival New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) owner Intercontinental
Exchange Inc in recent weeks to a select group of
industry participants calling for its own set of rule changes,
Ratterman said in an interview.
Under NYSE's proposal, exchange fees for all stocks would be
lowered to 5 cents per 100 shares from the current 30 cents, and
rebates for brokers that add orders to the exchange would be
eliminated, according to an analyst note by broker ITG.
The plan would also mandate that all stock orders be sent to
exchanges, rather than private broker-run trading platforms,
unless the orders are above a certain size or the broker offers
a significantly better price than can be found in the public
market.
Forcing orders onto exchanges "didn't sit well with us,"
said Ratterman. "So we set out to talk to folks and share some
of our perspectives and hear their thoughts and put something
together that was broader and more inclusive."
BATS called for exchange fees to be lowered to a maximum of
5 cents per 100 shares, but only for the 200 most actively
traded U.S. stocks. The exchange said that move could lead to
market-wide savings of more than $850 million annually.
The fees for less actively traded stocks would start at
above 5 cents per 100 shares, and rise on a sliding scale up to
as much as 50 cents for the least actively traded stocks. The
rebates for adding shares to an exchange would rise in tandem,
giving greater incentives for brokers to create two-sided
markets in those thinly-traded names, Ratterman said.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in November the regulator was
undertaking a comprehensive data-driven review of the rules
underpinning the U.S. equity markets, including the pricing and
rebate system used by exchanges.
To view the entire BATS proposal, please click on [bit.ly/1xBGX0O
].
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Alan Crosby)