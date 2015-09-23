Sept 23 Exchange operator BATS Global Markets Holdings Inc appointed Kal Chan director of market data sales and Robert Marrocco director of listings.

Chan was most recently with Interactive Data 7ticks, the company said. Marrocco joined BATS from the New York Stock Exchange.

Both Chan and Marrocco are based in the company's New York office, it said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)