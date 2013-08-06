UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
NEW YORK Aug 6 BATS Global Markets said on Tuesday its largest exchange was currently not accepting orders.
A spokesman from the exchange declined to comment.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Reported on Thursday FY net loss group share of 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago