By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Nov 26 BATS Global Markets, the No 3
U.S. equities exchange, said on Monday it will begin offering
free risk management tools, including "kill switches" and order
restrictions, to all of its members to help limit trading errors
and improve investor confidence.
Risk controls have been a major focus for the securities
industry following high-profile electronic snafus like the Aug.
1 glitch at Knight Capital Group that unleashed a flood
of errant orders to the New York Stock Exchange and nearly
bankrupted the firm. Knight is one of the biggest executors of
U.S. trades.
BATS' customizable controls allow its member firms to set
order restrictions, maximum per-order limits, and order cutoffs,
that could help limit the damage when a glitch occurs, said
Chris Isaacson, BATS' chief operating officer.
"If Knight had put in an aggregated credit limit based on
gross or net for their orders over those ports, then they would
have potentially tripped those limits," he said, adding that the
controls are specific to BATS' exchanges.
BATS will also provide a member-controlled "kill switch,"
which would cancel all open orders and block new orders, either
by pushing a button, or through an automated function.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission convened an
industry roundtable in early October which focused heavily on
the idea of a kill switch to contain high-speed trading errors
to give investors peace of mind.
The regulator also launched a broad review into technology
issues at major brokerage firms, many of which feature
computer-generated, or algorithmic, trading at lightning-fast
speeds.
A key aspect of BATS' suite of risk management tools is that
it will not slow down those speeds, or add latency, as the
controls are embedded within BATS' system, said Isaacson.
"Whenever orders go through our system, they go through
these controls regardless of whether you are sponsored or not.
So when we say it is no latency, it really is with no latency
added," he said.
BATS had its own glitch earlier this year during its attempt
at an initial public offering. The exchange quickly pulled the
plug on the IPO and was lauded by many in the industry for how
it handled the situation. The second major glitch of the year
plagued Nasdaq OMX Group during Facebook's
market debut.
Isaacson said BATS is still involved in working with other
exchanges, brokerage firms, and regulators, on industry-wide
risk management controls.
"I think some standardization around these controls is
really the goal of the whole industry effort, and we are just
trying to make sure that the controls we have are as available
as possible," Isaacson said.
(Reporting By John McCrank)