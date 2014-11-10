NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. regulators rejected a
proposal from BATS Global Markets that would allow it to list
and trade actively managed exchange-traded funds that do not
have to disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
The action, posted late Friday, was largely expected after
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's announcement last
month that it intended to deny a proposal from BlackRock Inc
to create such ETFs, which are linked to the BATS
exchange filing.
To date, of the major exchanges seeking to list and trade
so-called non-transparent active ETFs, only the NASDAQ Stock
Market has gained approval.
The SEC on Friday approved the NASDAQ's request after green
lighting a proposal from investment management company Eaton
Vance Corp to be able to create such funds, which are
linked to the Nasdaq filing. Those approvals were seen as big
step forward for the industry to be able to develop actively
managed ETFs that only have to disclose holdings once a quarter,
much like mutual funds.
Regulators must grant permission to fund managers to create
such funds, as well as approve an exchange's proposed rule
change to list such funds, for the new breed of ETFs to be able
to launch and trade on exchanges.
While those decisions are made by separate divisions within
the SEC, with the Division of Trading and Markets ruling on the
exchange's filing, and the Division of Investment Management
deciding whether to grant permission to fund managers, the two
processes are often said to occur in tandem if the fund filings
and exchange filings are linked.
A request from the NYSE Arca exchange to list
non-transparent active ETFs was also rejected last month after
the SEC said it planned to deny a proposal from Precidian
Investments to create such ETFs, which are linked to the NYSE
filing.
The exchanges declined to comment on the SEC's decisions.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)