EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK, March 23 BATS Global Markets said a "software bug" derailed the U.S. exchange operator's initial public offering and set off a series of embarrassing glitches that ultimately led it to cancel the IPO.
The bug rendered opening orders for BATS stock inaccessible, the exchange said in a "post-mortem" late on Friday. Once it decided Friday afternoon to withdraw the IPO, it "torn down" the original trade in BATS stock, broke other trades, and let all affected parties know about the decision, BATS said.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has