By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 Trading in BATS Global
Markets Exchange Inc hit a major snag in its debut on
Friday as hundreds of trades were canceled after orders seemed
to be filled at prices less than a penny a share.
The exchange operator, which priced 6.3 million shares at
$16 per share late Thursday, saw its stock initially dip to
$15.25 a share before the slew of erroneous trades.
The trades took place between 11:14 a.m. EDT and 11:15 a.m.
They were later canceled by Nasdaq, where the shares remained
halted at $15.25.
The exchanges was forced to declare "self-help," which means
an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades
and needs to send trades through other venues.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)