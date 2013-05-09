May 9 BATS Chi-X Europe, the largest pan-European equities market operator, said on Thursday it has been granted investment exchange status by regulators in Britain, allowing it to compete for corporate listings and to list exchange-traded products.

The European exchange designation puts BATS Chi-X Europe on par with the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse . The move may help the exchange operator win market share as it will be able to vie for the business of some retail and institutional firms that are mandated to trade only on regulated exchanges.

BATS Chi-X Europe, which is owned by its largest banking and trading clients, had a 22.4 percent share of European equities trading in April. LSE, which is concentrated mainly in London and Milan, followed with a 19.5 percent market share, according to BATS' data.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority's approval of BATS Chi-X Europe's recognized investment exchange status takes affect on May 20.

BATS Global Markets, which operates the exchange, also operates two U.S. stock exchanges and an equities options exchange.