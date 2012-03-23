March 23 Exchange operator BATS Global Markets
Inc, whose shares traded briefly on Friday before being
halted due to technical glitches, said it is withdrawing its
initial public offering.
"In the wake of today's technical issues, which affected the
trading of certain stocks, including that of BATS, we believe
withdrawing the IPO is the appropriate action to take for our
company and our shareholders," said Joe Ratterman, CEO of BATS
Global Markets.
The debut of BATS Global Markets Exchange was overshadowed
by a series of blunders, including its own shares erroneously
trading for less than a penny and confusing investors.