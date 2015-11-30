Selling investor visa scheme in China a hard grind for U.S. mill
BEIJING, May 23 As a controversial U.S. investment visa scheme comes under fresh criticism, Sam Walls of Little Rock, Arkansas, faces a different problem as he courts wealthy Chinese.
Nov 30 Exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc is expected to file a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering as early as December, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
BATS is valued at more than $2 billion, including debt, WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1RgQTq0)
BATS spokesman Randy Williams declined to comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BEIJING, May 23 As a controversial U.S. investment visa scheme comes under fresh criticism, Sam Walls of Little Rock, Arkansas, faces a different problem as he courts wealthy Chinese.
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.