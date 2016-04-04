April 4 Bats Global Markets Inc said its initial public offering of 11.2 million shares was expected to be priced between $17 and $19 per share.

At the upper end of the range the IPO could raise as much as $212.8 million.

Bats Global Markets is an operator of exchanges and services for financial markets. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)