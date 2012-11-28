Nov 28 BATS Global Markets Inc, the No.3 U.S.
stock exchange, is in talks with lenders to raise $300 million
of 'junk'-rated debt to finance a dividend payout to
shareholders, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the negotiations.
The company is seeking to issue a $300 million, six-year
senior secured loan and open a $50 million three-year credit
revolving facility, the Financial Times said. ()
The BATS debt and revolver facility was assigned junk status
by ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's, the business
daily said.
The company, which cancelled its planned $100 million
initial public offering in March after trading glitches on its
debut day, had no outstanding debt as of Sept. 30, the FT said.
BATS officials declined to comment, the paper said. BATS
could not be reached for immediate comment by Reuters.