By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 19 Bats Global Markets, the No. 2
U.S. exchange operator, has received regulatory approval to
crack down more promptly on manipulative trading behavior on its
stock exchanges, according to a Securities and Exchange
Commission filing.
If Bats detects manipulative trading patterns, the new rule
allows it to contact the broker of the trader or firm in
question and demand it suspend the offender's access to the
exchange, according to the filing dated Feb. 18.
The current regulatory process and investigations would then
continue.
The new rule allows the exchange to halt manipulative
conduct within weeks of detection, rather than the years it can
take under the current regulatory process. It would be
especially helpful to prevent traders operating overseas via
broker dealers from manipulating the U.S. markets, BATS has
said.
Bats said that exchanges, self-regulatory organizations
responsible for policing their own markets, can identify
disruptive quoting and trading activity in real-time. But
current procedures call for lengthy investigation and
enforcement processes, during which time the manipulative
trading behavior can continue.
Bats now has the authority to initiate an expedited
suspension proceeding to stop bad behavior that continues after
the exchange has given sufficient notice and opportunity for the
trader or firm to respond.
Bats operates four U.S. exchanges that trade stocks and
exchange-traded products and combine for a little over 20
percent of market volume, putting it just behind
Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange
and ahead of Nasdaq Inc. It also operates two U.S.
options exchanges, a foreign exchange trading platform, and the
largest pan-European stock exchange.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)