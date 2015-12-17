By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 BATS Global Markets is
considering adding market data products and connectivity fees to
its Hotspot FX foreign exchange trading platform to boost
revenues, according to a regulatory filing.
Hotspot, which institutional investors use to trade one
currency against another at an agreed upon price, with the
currencies exchanged following the spot settlement date, also
plans to introduce non-spot FX instruments such as forwards,
swaps and options, according to the filing from Wednesday.
Non-spot transactions make up the majority of the more than
$5 trillion market in daily notional value traded.
BATS, based just outside of Kansas City, on Wednesday filed
for the second time with regulators to go public on its own
exchange. The company attempted to take its stock public in
2012, but a computer glitch caused it to take the extremely rare
step of withdrawing the initial public offering shortly after
its launch. (reut.rs/1RgTDDG)
BATS bought Hotspot for $365 million in cash and additional
payments under a tax sharing arrangement of around $63 million
from KCG Holdings Inc.
The purchase helped BATS expand beyond equities, where it
has become the No. 2 U.S. exchange operator by volume, ahead of
Nasdaq Inc and just behind Intercontinental Exchange
Inc's New York Stock Exchange.
The company has been aggressively trying to win market share
in FX from larger competitors Thomson Reuters, which owns
Reuters News, and ICAP PLC-owned EBS.
BATS opened a London-based matching center for Hotspot in
August, offering free trading on the platform until the end of
2015. In April, it said it would begin offering free trading for
gold and silver against the dollar through at least the end of
the year.
Adding data and connectivity fees to Hotspot would help BATS
boost revenues while remaining competitive on trading costs, the
company said in the filing.
The largely unregulated FX market came under intense
scrutiny this year, with several global banks pleading guilty
and paying billions in fines for trying to manipulate FX rates.
The regulatory pressures could cause more banks to shift their
big voice-based orders at the center of the scandal to more
transparent electronic systems.
"As regulatory and other structural changes continue to
evolve in the FX industry, we intend to enhance our offering to
support additional automation and algorithmic trading, enhance
client workflow and execution quality and increase penetration
into new customer segments," BATS said in the IPO filing.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Andrew Hay)