March 23 Shares of U.S. exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc opened 5 percent down on the company's own exchange, which was hit by a network outage that affected price displays.

The company's shares were down at $15.25 in early trading on Friday. At that level, the company is valued at $726 million.

On Thursday, the company had priced its 6.3 million Class A shares at $16 apiece, at the lower end of its indicated range of $16-$18 a share.

Like a slew of recent companies that went public, BATS has two classes of shares -- class A shares being offered to the public worth one vote and class B shares with two-and-a-half votes each.

All the shares being offered are by selling shareholders and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its Class A shares, BATS said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Selling shareholders include affiliates of Lehman Brothers Holdings and GETCO Strategic Investments -- early investors in the company.

BATS, headed by 45-year-old Joe Ratterman, was formed in 2005 by major banks and trading firms looking to break the stranglehold that the NYSE and Nasdaq had on U.S. stock trading.

In May last year, the Lenexa, Kansas-based exchange operator filed with the SEC to raise up to $100 million through a public offering.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch are among the underwriters. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as representatives for the underwriters in the offering.

