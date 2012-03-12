* BATS sees IPO price at $16-$18/shr
* Selling stockholders to offer 6.3 mln Class A shares
* To list common stock on BATS Exchange under symbol "BATS"
March 12 BATS Global Markets Inc moved a
step closer to becoming a publicly listed entity on Monday with
the filing of its IPO terms, as the third largest U.S. exchange
operator looks to better compete in a rapidly consolidating
sector.
BATS said on Monday it expects to price the initial public
offering of 6.3 million Class A common shares between $16 and
$18 a piece.
At the mid-point of the expected range, BATS is valued at
about $810 million.
BATS has been buying smaller rivals to build and diversify
its operations to compete with larger rivals NYSE Euronext
and Nasdaq OMX Group.
In August, BATS received regulatory approval for its primary
listing business, allowing it to list shares on its exchange --
a move seen as an attempt to take on the NYSE and Nasdaq in one
of their bread-and-butter businesses.
It secured British regulatory backing for its $300 million
purchase of rival Chi-X Europe in November, which created the
region's top share-trading venue.
BATS said all the shares in the offering are being sold by
selling stockholders, including affiliates of Lehman Brothers
Holdings and certain senior executives and directors.
BATS, headed by 45-year-old Joe Ratterman, was formed in
2005 by major banks and trading firms looking to break the
oligopoly that the NYSE and Nasdaq had over U.S. stock trading.
For 2011, BATS had an 11.3 percent share of the U.S. equity
market and a 3.1 percent share of the U.S. equity options
market, according to a regulatory filing.
In May last year, the Lenexa, Kansas-based exchange operator
had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
raise up to $100 million through a public offering.
The exchange operator will have two classes of common stock
- Class A shares are entitled to one vote, while Class B common
shares, held by strategic investors, are entitled to two and a
half votes.
Upon completion of the offering, strategic
investors will collectively own about 79 percent of the total
voting power of outstanding stock, according to a regulatory
filing.
BATS Global also added Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, BofA
Merrill Lynch and five others to the list of underwriters for
the offering.
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as representatives
for the underwriters in the offering.
As certain underwriters are deemed to have a "conflict of
interest" under FINRA rules, Raymond James will act as qualified
independent underwriter for the offering, BATS said in the
filing.
The exchange operator intends to list its shares on BATS
Exchange under the symbol 'BATS'.