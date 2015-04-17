BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners successfully completes financial restructuring
* Memorial production partners successfully completes financial restructuring
April 17 BATS Global Markets named Laura Morrison senior vice president, global head of exchange-traded products.
Morrison, who will be based in the company's lower Manhattan office, joins from the New York Stock Exchange, where worked for 20 years.
Most recently, she was senior vice president for global index and exchange-traded products at the NYSE. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Memorial production partners successfully completes financial restructuring
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.