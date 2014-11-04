NEW YORK Nov 4 BATS Global Markets, the No. 2 U.S. exchange operator by volume, said on Tuesday it appointed Chris Concannon as its new president, effective Dec. 15.

Concannon, most recently president and chief operating officer of trading firm Virtu Financial, was among two leading candidates for the job, Reuters reported on Oct. 1.

Prior to Virtu, Concannon spent six years at Nasdaq OMX Group helping lead its transaction services business.

BATS abruptly announced in July that its president, William O'Brien, had left the company less than six months after BATS merged with rival Direct Edge, where O'Brien had been chief executive. BATS CEO Joseph Ratterman took on the dual CEO/president role, which he also held from June 2007 through January 2014.

Concannon will report directly to BATS Chief Executive Joe Ratterman. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)