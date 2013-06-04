* New shipments highest in at least 16 months

* Data reflects recovery in auto demand

* Replacement battery shipments dip

NEW YORK, June 4 North American shipments of new automotive batteries in April were up by nearly one-fifth from a year earlier and to their highest in more than a year, U.S. industry data showed, reflecting higher sales of new cars and trucks.

The data will reinforce growing optimism about the strength of automotive demand in the United States, which has helped propel physical lead prices in the country to record highs.

Shipments of original equipment automotive batteries surged to 1.76 million in April, up 18 percent year on year and 8 percent from a month earlier, according to Battery Council International (BCI) data released on Tuesday.

That is the highest since at least January 2012 when Reuters records began. Lead is the main ingredient in lead acid auto batteries.

Major U.S. carmakers - Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC - have been running plants around the clock to meet rising demand. Data released on Monday showed U.S. auto sales rose more than expected in May on a jump in truck demand.

Replacement battery shipments in April fell to 8.5 million units, down 2.5 percent from March and 6 percent lower than April last year, the BCI data showed.

The reason for the year-on-year drop was not immediately clear, but the dip from the previous month was likely due to the improving weather as the Northern Hemisphere spring started. Car batteries are more vulnerable to failing in extremely hot or cold weather.

Replacement batteries are shipped to parts dealers and wholesalers. Original equipment batteries are usually transported directly to auto manufacturers.