NEW YORK, Oct 1 Continued recovery in car and truck sales bolstered shipments of new and replacement automotive batteries in North America in August, fuelling optimism about demand for lead metal, according to data the Battery Council International released on Tuesday. Lead is the main ingredient in automobile batteries. Shipments of original equipment batteries rose 31 percent to 1.6 million units from a slower July, while replacement battery shipments dipped 1.4 percent to 8.7 million, the data showed. The data follows a 17 percent rise in August vehicle sales in the United States. Auto batteries often fail in extreme cold or heat during the winter and summer months. Demand for replacement batteries was dampened by a cooler-than-usual summer in the Northern Hemisphere summer. North American shipments of replacement and original equipment automotive batteries in August: Battery type Aug 2013 July 2013 Percent Aug 2012 Percent Change Change Replacement 8.7 8.8 -1.40 9.6 -9.5 batteries Original 1.6 1.2 31.0 1.5 5.4 Equipment Total 10.3 10 30.0 11.1 -4.07 Jan-Aug Jan-Aug Percent 2013 2012 Change Replacement 69.9 69.8 0.15 batteries Original 12.6 11.9 5.6 Equipment Total 82.5 81.7 5.8