NEW YORK, Dec 9 Shipments of new and replacement
automotive batteries in North America rose in October on
continued growth in vehicle sales, according to data the Battery
Council International released Monday.
Lead is the main ingredient in automobile batteries.
The trend will likely continue in the next set of data after
major automakers reported their best U.S. sales in six and a
half years in November.
Shipments of replacement batteries are expected to pick up
during the Northern Hemisphere winter, particularly after a cold
snap swept across the U.S. Midwest and East Coast in the past
week.
Auto batteries often fail in extreme cold or heat during the
winter and summer months.
The following table shows North American shipments of
replacement and original equipment automotive batteries in
October in comparison with September and the year-ago month:
Battery type Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Percent Oct 2012 Percent
Change Change
Replacement 9.2 9.1 1.2 10.1 -8.9
batteries
Original 1.8 1.6 11.0 1.6 13.1
Equipment
Total 11.0 10.7 2.8 11.7 -6.0
Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Percent
2013 2012 Change
Replacement 88.1 89.0 -0.96
batteries
Original 16.1 14.9 7.7
Equipment
Total 104.2 103.9 0.3