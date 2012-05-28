By Tom Bill
LONDON May 28 Champions League winner Chelsea
Football Club will almost certainly fail in its bid to move its
stadium to London landmark Battersea Power Station, a source
close to the sale process told Reuters.
About 15 bidders including Chelsea, which is owned by
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, submitted plans earlier
this month to buy the protected 15-hectare site on the south
bank of the River Thames, the subject of repeated failed
redevelopment attempts in the three decades since it shut.
Malaysian real estate company SP Setia and veteran
British developer Godfrey Bradman are leading the chase to buy
the site with one other bidder also in the frame, the source
said, describing the Chelsea bid as "way off the pace".
A final decision could come as early as this week, the
source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
A report in UK trade magazine Property Week suggested
Bradman's bid may in difficulty after funding from its backers,
the reclusive billionaires David and Simon Reuben, had been
withdrawn.
Bradman was behind the Broadgate Circle development in
London's main financial district in the 1980s.
A sale to SP Setia would mark its first foray into Europe
and add to its residential schemes in Vietnam, Singapore and
Malaysia.
Chelsea was not immediately available for comment. SP Setia
and a spokeswoman for selling agent Knight Frank declined to
comment. Bradman could not immediately be reached for comment.
The crumbling riverside edifice, which is Europe's largest
brick structure, and its quartet of art-deco white chimneys have
been a recognisable silhouette on the London skyline for 80
years.
The site came on to the market after a 5.5 billion pound
plan by Irish developer Treasury Holdings for homes, shops and
offices collapsed in December and had a price tag of about 300
to 400 million pounds ($469-$625 million).
It was placed into administration by Lloyds Banking Group
and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency, or "bad
bank", which are reportedly owed about 400 million pounds
between them.
Chelsea said earlier this month the power station had "the
potential to become one of the most iconic football stadiums in
the world".
The football club has looked for alternative London homes
after running into difficulties extending its 42,000 capacity
Stamford Bridge stadium and recently failing in an attempt to
move to Earls Court in west London.
The size of the ground puts the club at a financial
disadvantage to rivals like Arsenal, whose stadium holds 60,000.
Abramovich has been unable to persuade a supporter-led group
called Chelsea Pitch Owners to sell him the freehold of the
stadium due to its fear the club will relocate and sell the site
to property developers.
Battersea Power Station would be worth an extra 470 million
pounds to a developer that could demolish the building and
replace it with 1,200 apartments, according to calculations done
for Reuters by property consultancy EC Harris.
The details of what Setia and Bradman are planning for the
power station site are not known.